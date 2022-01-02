Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/03/22). Benefits fatten your accounts this year. Financial momentum grows with consistent action. Winter possibilities spark into new plans directing you toward springtime creativity, collaboration and romance. Summer social challenges motivate sweet reconnection between groups and friends next autumn. Your work pays in silver and gold.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Prepare presentations to clarify the point. Support your team behind the scenes. Review statements before issuing. Others provide a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The completion of a difficult project opens time for something more fun. Reinforce structural elements. Listen to experience. Follow rules closely. Disciplined efforts pay off.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dive into studies and investigations. Review work before submitting. Your exploration reveals hidden truths. Put in extra effort to maximize results. Leave no stone unturned.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Confer with your partner on shared finances. Adjust budgets and plans for new circumstances. Focus on practical priorities. You can find the resources you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A partnership behind the scenes gets results. Emotional energy drives you. Together, you make it seem effortless. Collaborate with ease and grace. Love is the key.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your practice pays off. Maintain a steady rhythm. Prioritize health, work and fitness. Disciplined efforts grow and strengthen your capacities. Nurture yourself with nature.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Speculate on possibilities and plans with someone special. Inspire each other’s creativity. Collaborate for a common vision. Patience serves you. Romance arises in conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Make improvements, upgrades and renovations. Clear clutter. Cleaning satisfies. Review plans together and align on possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get into an intellectual puzzle. You can find the answer. Patiently sift through clues. Stick to basics. Do what worked before. Write your discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put together lucrative deals. Do the work behind the scenes. Handle administration, deliveries and purchasing. Manage paperwork, forms and applications. Send invoices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got the power to make things happen. Put in the backstage efforts for a seamless performance. Nurture yourself. Determination, patience and perseverance pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy private contemplation in a peaceful setting. Review plans and priorities. Savor rituals and traditions. Reconnect with nature. Research options and choose your direction.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.