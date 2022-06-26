Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/27/22). Benefits flow through professional channels this year. Financial strength grows with steady disciplined efforts. Resolve a romantic challenge this summer for an autumn full of love. Winter brings social changes before your work takes off like a rocket next spring. Step into exciting career opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Sign contracts and launch projects. Creative sparks can catch into flame. Brainstorm, network and make exciting connections. Advance a conversation to new levels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reap the harvest that you’ve sown. All that preparation pays off. Make a practical push. Disciplined efforts pull in rich rewards. Stash some.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Express yourself. Dress for success. Advance a personal passion project. Share your love, talents and gifts. Develop practical priorities. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tap into creative inspiration. Sketch and take notes. Plan and prepare in private productivity. Gain strength from the past. Emotional energy drives you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends make the world go around. Share some wonderful fun. Enjoy community collaboration. Talk about dreams, goals and ambitions. Discover new commonalities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop in interesting directions. Grab a lucky break. Add illustrations to your sales pitch. Tap into rising demand. Enjoy the spotlight.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adventure calls. Explore new terrain. Discover fascinating stories, spectacular beauty and intellectual puzzles. Advance previous research into fresh territory. Investigate exciting opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Manage shared finances for growth. You're building family security. Find easy ways to economize. Cut waste like forgotten subscriptions. Invest for long-term gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You and your partner are naturally in sync. Coordinate for ease and efficiency. Empower each other. Provide support, encouragement and stability. Share a victory.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your physical performance is blossoming. Keep practicing for growing strength, endurance and grace. A push now can advance by leaps and bounds.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic moments develop easily. Prioritize love, fun and family. Share an excellent adventure with someone charming. Dreams come true with a disciplined push.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fill your home with love and music. Craft and create works of beauty, flavor and delight. Bake and cook delicious family feasts. Generate household fun.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.