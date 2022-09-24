Tomorrow’s Birthday.(09/25/22). Take your collaboration to new heights this year. Regular routines maintain family connections, fun and passion. Autumn inspires a creative breakthrough, before winter travels and studies shift direction. Shared finances get a growth surge next spring, leading to summer communication challenges and solutions. Partnership flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Keep your objective in mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week fun and passion phase. Let your sweetheart set the schedule. It's all for love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get into a two-week New Moon domestic renewal phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture yourself and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Don't fall for a trick. Rake in and conserve a healthy harvest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Love blossoms anew.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Enjoy a two-week organizational phase. Dreams seem within reach. Relax and enjoy the ride.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Deepen collaboration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop interesting professional projects over the next two weeks, influenced by the Libra New Moon. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider exciting potential adventures. Educational opportunities arise with the New Moon. The next two-weeks favor exploration. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries. Investigate possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this Libra New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
