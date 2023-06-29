LOS ANGELES — Drivers passing through South El Monte experienced a slowdown in traffic June 24, unusual for suburban L.A. County, when more than 100 horseback riders paraded through the streets to celebrate the equestrian lifestyle and urge protection for rural areas.

The mainly Latino and Latina riders from across the San Gabriel Valley wore traditional Mexican boots and gear, including sombreros and cowboy hats. They brought their horses from their homes and nearby stables. Some made their horses dance to banda music played by musicians sitting in the back of a pickup truck that slowly wove between the procession.



___ ©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

