From leftovers in your lunch to planning a meal for family and friends, keeping food safe is important. Food poisoning — also called foodborne illness — is caused by harmful germs, such as bacteria, in contaminated food. Because bacteria typically doesn't change the taste, smell or look of food, you can't tell whether it's dangerous to eat. So if in doubt, throw it out.
Fortunately, proper cooking and food handling can prevent most cases of food poisoning.
To practice food safety:
Quickly refrigerate perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy and eggs.
Don't let food sit more than two hours at typical room temperature or more than one hour at temperatures above 90 F.
Uncooked foods, such as cold salads or sandwiches, also should be eaten or refrigerated promptly.
Your goal is to reduce the time a food is in the "danger zone" — between 40 F and 140 F — when bacteria can quickly grow.
If you're going on a picnic or hosting a cookout, you should:
Keep cold foods in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs until ready to serve.
To preserve quality and safety, consider resting a container or plate of cold items on a bed or bowl of ice.
Have a separate cooler for drinks since this cooler will be opened more frequently and affect the temperature.
While you shouldn't use slow cookers to reheat food, you can use them to maintain the temperature of foods that are already hot. Keep your food at or above 140 F, usually on a low-temperature setting. Tip: This is an option when you're feeding a large group and need to keep hamburgers or meat from the grill hot.
Leftovers can be kept for three to four days in the refrigerator. After that, the risk of food poisoning increases. If you don't think you'll be able to eat leftovers within four days, freeze them immediately. When ready to eat leftovers, reheat them on the stove or in a conventional oven or microwave until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Katherine Zeratsky, R.D.N., L.D., has worked for Mayo Clinic in Rochester for more than 20 years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.