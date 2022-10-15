lukasz-niescioruk-xVG-TpHG2NY-unsplash.jpg

If you're using a candle to light your pumpkin, sprinkle a bit of cinnamon powder on the inside of the lid to get a pumpkin pie smell.

 Unsplash/Łukasz Nieścioruk

PHILADELPHIA — Have you ever seen a piece of art and thought, “I could totally do that — and better”?

That’s what David Morgenstern realized when searching for pumpkin carving inspiration online 16 years ago. Now, Morganstern runs Stoneykins, where he sells custom-made intricate jack o’lanterns and design stencils, while also running a Facebook hotline to answer pumpkin-carving questions.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?