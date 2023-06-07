Asthma
Statepoint

NEW YORK — Asthma, a lung disease that makes breathing difficult for over 24 million Americans, is often exacerbated by air pollution and the effects of climate change. However, understanding how the environment impacts asthma can help you minimize your exposure to air pollutants and prepare for extreme weather events.

As part of its Promoting Asthma Friendly Environments through Partnerships and Collaborations Project, the American Lung Association is offering these important insights:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?