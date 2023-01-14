LIFE-SELF-DRYJANUARY-SOBRIETY-DMT
PHILADELPHIA — Gone are the days of simple virgin cocktails amounting to little more than gussied up juice. For the last few years, the hospitality industry has embraced a new era of zero-proof libations where bartenders play with sometimes-costly ingredients and fermentation to appease sober-curious drinkers.The sober-curious movement, where people reevaluate their relationship with alcohol and embrace a booze-free lifestyle (or a relaxed version of it), has led to a 20.6% growth between August 2021 and 2022 of nonalcoholic drink sales, NielsenIQ reported in October.

Dry January, the month dedicated to sobriety, has been a helpful push for those looking to reduce their alcohol consumption, which in part has driven development and sales of these products.



