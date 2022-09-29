LIFE-SHOOTING-SURVIVOR-WEDDING-LV-1

Brittany Castrejon, a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, walks with her fiance, Jorge Gonzalez-Calvillo, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Sept. 22.

 Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS/L.E. Baskow

LAS VEGAS — A survivor of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas is hoping to open a new chapter Saturday by getting married on the fifth anniversary of the worst day of her life.

“Something bad happened to me on this day that rocked and changed it,” Brittany Castrejon said in a recent interview. “I didn’t have control over it. An evil person got to say what happened to me, my cousin and everyone else on that day. Me getting to marry my best friend on that day, I can make it a great day in my life.”



©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?