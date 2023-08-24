The recent wildfires in Maui have resulted in an incalculable loss of lives and homes. The unimaginable devastation will take months to sort out. The pain and suffering will never be fully totaled. And yet that massive banyan tree in Lahaina continues to stand as a symbol of life and hope.
Against the backdrop of leveled legendary buildings and beloved landscapes now destroyed, the charred banyan tree portrays the indominable spirit of the islands. It rises above what is lost. With branches that reach out, it pictures enveloping protection. Like the description Saint Paul uses to call attention to his own maelstrom of suffering, the tree is bruised but not broken. It is knocked down but not destroyed.
Because I have never vacationed on Maui, I have never seen that iconic tree up close and in person. I have many friends who have visited this popular Hawaiian island many times and have posted selfies with that the Lahaina tree on Facebook. It’s dimensions are impressive. It reminds me of a similar tree on the island of Oahu. I have visited and photographed the banyan tree at the historic Moana Hotel on Waikiki Beach on numerous occasions.
The banyan trees in Maui and Oahu are a beautiful example of what I love about the islands. There is just something about the culture of the Hawaiian people that calls to me. The soothing music of the ukulele and the gentle movements of the hula undermine the frenetic stress that frequently imprisons us. I love the Hawaiian word aloha. Aloha (like the Hebrew word shalom) can have multiple meanings. It is most commonly used to express personal greetings such as hello and goodbye. But aloha can also be a synonym for love, peace, health or wholeness. The aloha spirit is one that suggests joy and happiness, as well as belonging.
The aloha spirit is also seen in the way family is defined in our 50th state. The Hawaiian word for family is ‘ohana. It includes more than just those who are related by sharing the same bloodline. Family is inclusive of those members of the community who are respected and loved. In Hawaii, senior citizens are referred to as uncles and aunties. Cousins are more than just those whose parents are siblings to your parents. Cousins are those loved ones who are part of your network of relationships. As a result in the islands, a family tree is not simply what Ancestry.com or 23andMe might suggest. The family tree is an ever-expanding organism of people who love each other.
With that in mind, the sight of that banyan tree on Maui calls to mind the family tree of those who are caring for each other. Those who are searching for the missing. Those who are responding to the needs of the homeless. Those who are beginning the lengthy process of rebuilding infrastructures and communities. It’s a family that comforts, encourages and continues to hope. As the destructive flames and suffocating smoke have given way to swaying palms and warm tropical breezes, the family tree of Maui still stands strong and tall. It is a family tree whose roots go down deep into the soil of commitment and unconditional love.
That picture of family is how the New Testament describes the church. The family of God is not defined by those who share the same DNA. It is a community of those who share a common allegiance to a person who modeled love for one’s neighbor, as well as for the marginalized and those easily forgotten. The church is a family made up of those who view the Creator as their Heavenly Father and thus view themselves as brothers and sisters. It is a community that cares for each other with unconditional love.
For the past 10 years while serving as a chaplain in a continuing care retirement community, I simplified my summer wardrobe. I only wore Hawaiian shirts every day between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It was my way of symbolizing the kind of family-like love I’m called to embody as a man of the (flowery) cloth. It was my way of saying (without words) I bring you God’s aloha!
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
