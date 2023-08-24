Banyan tree (copy)

This photo shows the banyan tree in Lahaina, Maui, centered near the courthouse and Lahaina Harbor, in February before it was scorched. 

The recent wildfires in Maui have resulted in an incalculable loss of lives and homes. The unimaginable devastation will take months to sort out. The pain and suffering will never be fully totaled. And yet that massive banyan tree in Lahaina continues to stand as a symbol of life and hope.

Against the backdrop of leveled legendary buildings and beloved landscapes now destroyed, the charred banyan tree portrays the indominable spirit of the islands. It rises above what is lost. With branches that reach out, it pictures enveloping protection. Like the description Saint Paul uses to call attention to his own maelstrom of suffering, the tree is bruised but not broken. It is knocked down but not destroyed.

Water is sprayed over the historic Lahaina banyan tree Aug. 15. 


