Along with pumpkin spice coffees, 7-Eleven will feature autumnal breakfast pastries, including Apple Cider Donuts and Apple Danish. Later this month, the storesâ€™ Pumpkin Muffin will join the assortment.

SAN RAMON — It’s August, and thermometer readings are rising to 90-something degrees in many parts of the country.

Nevertheless, the convenience store juggernaut is boldly rolling out its version of the autumn favorite: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.



