CASHMERE — The Cashmere Float Association Board of Directors has announced the 2022 Cashmere Founders’ Day Royal Court — Princess Lesly Vejar-Garcia, Princess Joslyn Lucero and Queen Lauren Kert.
All three are seniors at Cashmere High School.
Vejar-Garcia has been admitted to Seattle Pacific University where she will study nursing. She volunteers for Confluence Health and the Cashmere Library, and is active in her church as well as clubs and organizations.
Lucero is active in sports and co-curricular activities; she competes as a member of the CHS track team. She works at Home Depot and has been admitted to Spokane Community college.
Kert is involved in Future Business Leaders of America, as well as volleyball and tennis. She is also active in church and community activities. She has been admitted to Grand Canyon University, where she intends to study education.
The royal court is a tradition of the annual Cashmere Founders’ Day celebration, which is hosted by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. The royal court is awarded scholarships and gains public speaking and community experience.
The royal court will make public appearances at local and state festivals and parades. For more information, visit cashmereroyalty.org.
