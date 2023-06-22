Glacier

Like most of the glaciers in Alaska, Judeo-Christian values have been noticeably receding the past couple of generations, writes Greg Asimakoupoulos.

On a recent cruise to Alaska, my wife and I spent the better part of one day in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, near the village of Hoona. The highlight of the experience for me was photographing Margerie Glacier. This brilliant blue river of ice that flows more than 20 miles from its source in the mountains is some 300 feet high and stretches a mile from side to side.

I was impressed by what the national park rangers told us. Although most glaciers in Alaska are receding due to global warming, Margerie Glacier remains quite stable. In fact, it is estimated that Margerie advances about 30 feet a year.



