Ava, Amelia and Claire Henley show off their zinnias during last year's Chelan County Fair. This year's fair begins Sept. 7, with entries accepted Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Since 1952, the Chelan County Fair has been a place to showcase our communities, our many talents, and the wonderful things we produce in our region. The festive, family event is open to the public Sept. 7-10.

The fair theme for 2023 is “Let the Good Times Grow.” It’s a perfect theme for the WSU Extension Master Gardeners of Chelan and Douglas Counties, superintendents of the Boswell Building, where flowers, fruits, vegetables and home brew are displayed.

Merry Samuel and Mollie DeKorte shared the Harold Weed Award for most blue ribbons in the vegetable department during last year's Chelan County Fair.