While waiting for a routine blood draw a few weeks ago, I was reminded of how often hospital waiting rooms have factored into my 71 years of life. Four decades ago, I received a phone call from a waiting room in another state informing me that the woman I had started dating was on life support due to an unexpected allergic reaction.
After activating the prayer chain in the church I was pastoring, my office (just off the sanctuary) became a waiting room. Gratefully, those days of anxious waiting gave way to news that Wendy (the woman I would marry 18 months later) had turned the corner and would be OK.
I found myself in another hospital waiting room 10 years later. I was nervously awaiting news of my father’s open heart surgery. He and I were at a pastors’ conference in Chicago half a continent from home when he suffered a near fatal cardiac arrest in the hotel lobby. The hours waiting for news were made less anxious by friends from the conference who learned of my situation and waited with me. Once again, a positive outcome turned a waiting room into a sanctuary of praise.
As a pastor and a chaplain, I’ve spent countless hours in hospital waiting rooms helping fearful families shoulder the weight of worry as a loved one is being treated in the ER or undergoing a risky surgical procedure. Sometimes the weight of waiting has given way to tears of joy and hugs of happiness. Other times that weight has resulted in crushing despair, dashed hopes and gut-wrenching sorrow.
Forty-five years of pastoral ministry translates into more trips to area hospitals than I can easily recall. Each waiting room is a little different. And yet each one resembles the other. While the furniture and the artwork vary, what remains the same is the atmosphere of anxiety and anticipation of hope.
But of all the waiting rooms in which I’ve spent time, the one that has impacted me the most is the waiting room that was large enough for just a few people. It is the room in which my 92-year-old mom died four years ago this month. My brother and I made the decision to place our mother in hospice care following a recent stroke that significantly complicated her decade-long dementia journey. Within days, it became obvious that Mom had only days to live. And, thus, the death watch began.
Sitting at her side, my brother and I took turns waiting. We held her hand. We swabbed her mouth. We sang over her and prayed for her. All the while we waited. There in that very intimate waiting room, we recalled memories of our mother that signified her significant life. We welcomed extended family members and friends into that miniscule waiting room to wait with us. And in the waiting, they found the right moment to say goodbye to someone (now unresponsive) who had influenced their lives in meaningful ways.
Those who have attended someone through the last days of hospice care can likely remember the rollercoaster of emotions that inhabit your vacant soul. You can also attest to toll that waiting takes. And when the end finally does come, you are glad the waiting is over all the while grateful for what the waiting experience allowed for.
With all that in mind, have you ever thought of life as being a waiting room? It quite possibly is the ultimate waiting room. It is where we anticipate the mystery of what yet awaits and where we introspectively brace for the inevitable.
It’s true. Life is that waiting room where we have the opportunity to acknowledge our need for God and for each other. It is that place where we become more than casual acquaintances with fear, trust, grief and joy. Life is the waiting room where we find the time to sift through what matters from what doesn’t. And while time waits for no one, we can (with purpose).
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone