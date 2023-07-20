Waiting room

This photo shows the waiting room where Greg Asimakoupoulos' mother passed away at Fieldstone Memory Care on Red Apple Road in Wenatchee.

While waiting for a routine blood draw a few weeks ago, I was reminded of how often hospital waiting rooms have factored into my 71 years of life. Four decades ago, I received a phone call from a waiting room in another state informing me that the woman I had started dating was on life support due to an unexpected allergic reaction.

After activating the prayer chain in the church I was pastoring, my office (just off the sanctuary) became a waiting room. Gratefully, those days of anxious waiting gave way to news that Wendy (the woman I would marry 18 months later) had turned the corner and would be OK.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?