“What went wrong, John?” asked a fellow boomer who, like many folks my age, are dismayed at what has happened within the American family over our lifetimes. Specifically, we have seen the end of mere childrearing and the consequences to all concerned of this new and harmful thing called “parenting.”

In the 1960s, the forces of cultural deconstruction began demonizing all forms of traditional authority, including authority in and of the workplace, military, classroom teacher, and Constitutional government. Arguably the most significant demonization involved the authority of parents.



