Troy Fitzgerald

Troy Fitzgerald

Are you more comfortable with structure or a wide open area to develop your creativity?

Clearly, it is never “one or the other,” and most will respond, saying, “It depends.” Teaching college classes for 25 years, I have noticed some tendencies in student learning. If I were to put them in two groups I would use “Concrete Sequential “and “Abstract Random.” These two are prominent categories in a learning style from Anthony Gergorc’s model for learning.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?