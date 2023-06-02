Are you more comfortable with structure or a wide open area to develop your creativity?
Clearly, it is never “one or the other,” and most will respond, saying, “It depends.” Teaching college classes for 25 years, I have noticed some tendencies in student learning. If I were to put them in two groups I would use “Concrete Sequential “and “Abstract Random.” These two are prominent categories in a learning style from Anthony Gergorc’s model for learning.
Some flourish with a set of rules while others develop and grow by a more abstract approach.
The dynamic of learning styles reminds me of a more spiritual connection in life — rules and relationships. Some are reading this and your brain may be sending an alert — piquing your curiosity or triggering emotion. Whenever we align two ideas in opposition, we can misunderstand and sometimes miss the point. The correlation of rules and relationships should be more accurately posited as rules define relationships. Reflect on your connections with other individuals and note the standards that protect the relationship.
Family, city, country — all have rules that define their relationships. In marriage, your vows are a promise of things you will, and will not do. Less traditional vows like, “I promise to make toast on the fourth setting (fairly dark) on the toaster,” or “I vow to always cap the toothpaste,” still reflect the rule side of the continuum, as opposed to the more abstract, “I promise to be faithful, cherish, and honor you.” Either way, healthy relationships are constructed with the strong timbers of clarity. Rules.
Our culture has limited tolerance for strong language like rules, obey, or commandments, which is weird because the lack of tolerance for certain things over other things is a pretty clear example of object rule — but that’s another conversation! Suffice to say, sometimes we need to contemplate the meaningfulness of the rules in our relationships. This is not a new idea, but an old-school conundrum of this ancient world.
In the gospels, Jesus teased apart and put together the rules for greater meaning, when he observed:
“Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.” Matthew 5:17
When Jesus was asked, “What is the greatest commandment?,” he responded by saying, “This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’” Matthew 22:43-38
Biblical faith communities take hold of the language of “one another” statements to guide and protect relationships — the most prominent phrase being “love one another.” This is why “love” is supreme — broad and specific enough for John Lennon to sing “Love is all we need” and for us to say “I love the Mariners, chocolate, 100% cotton shirts,” or, your child and/or significant other, and (fill in the blank). But we need more than broad ideas of love to be true to people. For the great ideas to guide our relationships in this life, we refer to great commandments that are lastingly meaningful.
The concept of “one anothering” makes us accountable for the small bits which form the collective whole of our thoughts and actions toward each other. Doing life in context with the biblical “one anothers” is critically important for the framework of society, and faith communities are called to lead by example. Perhaps now is a good time to explore the meaning and the parts of “one anothering” as they contribute to our community.
In the coming weeks, I’ll explore a few commandments/rules or relational ideas that I promise to practice before I write about it. Encourage one another. Carry one another’s burdens. Show hospitality to one another (with a twist). Instruct one another. Show honor, kindness, and share the same mind with one another. Love one another. Forgive, speak truthfully, and submit ourselves to one another. These and several more similar exhortations are found in the Bible, given specifically to strengthen our relationships and improve our quality of life.
As we enter the season of bountiful fruit growing around us, let’s cultivate growth inside us, as well.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone