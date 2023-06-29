IMG_2511.jpg

The shrubs that border Columbia Grove Covenant Church property have been shaped into letters that spell out its ongoing purpose, “Love like Jesus,” writes Greg Asimakoupoulos.

I met a young pastor at the local Starbucks 20 years ago this summer. Looking back, I believe our meeting was God-ordained. In that sacred space on holy ground, we pulled a couple chairs together in a corner and created a makeshift confessional. Amid the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Andrew Thompson confessed a venti-sized dream. I was all ears.

Sipping from a small cup of Pike’s Place roast, I spread cream cheese on my bagel and invited my new friend to tell me what was in his heart. The fellowship that followed was nothing less than sweet communion.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?