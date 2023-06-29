I met a young pastor at the local Starbucks 20 years ago this summer. Looking back, I believe our meeting was God-ordained. In that sacred space on holy ground, we pulled a couple chairs together in a corner and created a makeshift confessional. Amid the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Andrew Thompson confessed a venti-sized dream. I was all ears.
Sipping from a small cup of Pike’s Place roast, I spread cream cheese on my bagel and invited my new friend to tell me what was in his heart. The fellowship that followed was nothing less than sweet communion.
This native of Nelson, British Columbia, was in the process of moving to Wenatchee. Andrew told me that his goal was to plant a new church. It was his desire to seed hungry hearts with a gospel of hope that would grow into an orchard of spiritual vitality. He would use contemporary music and the arts to communicate the message of Biblical faith in fresh new ways. He knew it would take considerable time to cultivate the ground and prepare the soil. I sensed that his winsome personality and signature smile would go a long way in seeding his dreams.
As I listened, I could tell that this newly minted church planter was wise beyond his years. He had a passion for people. And he wanted to express that passion in intentional ways. Like the Andrew in the Bible who brought his brother Peter to Jesus, this Andrew wanted to share the good news that had changed his life. The approach Andrew verbalized was consistent with a community conversant with the context of bearing fruit. Andrew knew it would take time and he was willing to invest in the process.
The thought of having a Covenant Church in the Wenatchee Valley brought a smile to my face. That was the brand of Christianity I had discovered while a student at Seattle Pacific University and with which I had subsequently become affiliated. It was a small, relatively unknown denomination that grew out of a renewal movement in the Church of Sweden, the former state church with Evangelical Lutheran beliefs in Sweden. As Scandinavians were emigrating to the United States, the seeds of revival came with them.
Although sharing core beliefs with the denomination in which I’d been raised, the Evangelical Covenant Church offered breathing room to think freely, in which I was unaccustomed. It baptized infants as well as confessing adults. It held various views on the second coming of Christ and the use of spiritual gifts. While insisting on the authority of Scripture to guide our faith, doctrine and lifestyle, the church agreed to disagree on what was considered non-essential doctrine in a spirit of unity.
What Andrew pictured for me the day I met him at Starbucks was a church whose message would be uncomplicated. He wanted to grow a congregation that would attract the spiritually curious by simply loving like Jesus. And, indeed, he has. Over the past two decades, I’ve watched with keen interest as his dream has been realized.
On Saturday and Sunday, Columbia Grove Covenant Church (19 McElmurry Lane, East Wenatchee) celebrates with pastor Andrew Thompson as he acknowledges the 20th anniversary of becoming a Covenant pastor and church planter. (In February 2024, the church will celebrate its 20th anniversary as a congregation.)
From its beautiful campus in East Wenatchee, overlooking the valley it continues to impact, the congregation visualizes its mission to those who drive by. The shrubs that border the church property have been shaped into letters that spell out its ongoing purpose: “Love like Jesus.”
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone