Chelan County

Spencer Frederick Oberfelder, 27, and Marina Sue Dion, 26, both of Chelan

Carlos Alberto Granados, 41, and Stephanie Michelle Tichelaar, 31, both of Chelan

Michael James Haney, 44, and Melissa Ruth Snider, 46, both of Chelan

Ryan Joseph Gerber, 24, and Tarrah Brynne Tevelde, 23, both of Wenatchee

Michael Wayne McGrath, 25, and Shaina Christine Miller, 25, both of Chicago, Illinois

Anton Elmer Grasch, 25, and Garen Ayers Schroder, 31, both of Wenatchee

Ismael Radillo Leon, 24, and Eliud Dominguez Torres, 29, both of Chelan

Rafael Villanueva Cisneros, 49, Wenatchee, and Isabel Macedo Rodriguez, 57, Othello

Juan Arturo Fuentes, 37 and Rosalba Vargas, 37, both of East Wenatchee

Mitchell Scott Reiman, 30, and Elizabeth R. Alzate, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Brandon David Karonshage, 25, East Wenatchee, and Anne Nicole Garrington, 26, Oakland, California

Bryant Carl Stanger, 51, and Ann Marie McCamey, 53, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

