Chelan County
Spencer Frederick Oberfelder, 27, and Marina Sue Dion, 26, both of Chelan
Carlos Alberto Granados, 41, and Stephanie Michelle Tichelaar, 31, both of Chelan
Michael James Haney, 44, and Melissa Ruth Snider, 46, both of Chelan
Ryan Joseph Gerber, 24, and Tarrah Brynne Tevelde, 23, both of Wenatchee
Michael Wayne McGrath, 25, and Shaina Christine Miller, 25, both of Chicago, Illinois
Anton Elmer Grasch, 25, and Garen Ayers Schroder, 31, both of Wenatchee
Ismael Radillo Leon, 24, and Eliud Dominguez Torres, 29, both of Chelan
Rafael Villanueva Cisneros, 49, Wenatchee, and Isabel Macedo Rodriguez, 57, Othello
Juan Arturo Fuentes, 37 and Rosalba Vargas, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Mitchell Scott Reiman, 30, and Elizabeth R. Alzate, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Brandon David Karonshage, 25, East Wenatchee, and Anne Nicole Garrington, 26, Oakland, California
Bryant Carl Stanger, 51, and Ann Marie McCamey, 53, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff