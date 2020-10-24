Chelan County
Chase Martin Harlow, 32, and Elizabeth Sanchez Tobar, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Ryan Philip Everest, 20, and Faith Susannah Warthen, 19, both of Leavenworth
Brett Ryan Sauve, 36, and Ashley Marie Emmett, 19, both of East Wenatchee
Gregorio Perez Godinez, 48, and Nayeli Isabel Govea Ledezma, 34, both of East Wenatchee
Keith Alan Dohrman, 49, and Kari Lynn Wales, 54, both of Entiat
Justin Noboru Bishop, 32, and Janelle Leigh Hoersch, 34, both of Malaga
Nickolas Austin Grams, 26, and Samantha June Fraley, 26, both of Wenatchee
Elias Ramirez-Aguilar, 26, and Beatriz Luna-Serrato, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Joel Brennan Weston, 34, and Joy Kwan Yuan Liu, 32, both of Seattle
Taran James Melton, 26, and Alyssa Joi West, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Scott Daniel Bleau, 32, and Alisia Maldonado, 35, both of Wenatchee
Shane Edward Collins, 29, and Raven Miquel Dills-Redfield, 30, both of Monitor
Ricardo Garcia Garces, 68, and Rosalinda Medrano Garces, 64, both of Quincy
Damien Pedro Pech, 56, and Karon Elizabeth Neal, 37, both of Wenatchee
Roy Allan Munson, 49, and Kimberly Anne Barrera, 55, both of Wenatchee
Eric Scott Bolander, 26, Wenatchee, and Jaymie Noelle, 25, East Wenatchee
Shane Josef Sandberg, 29, and Veronica Martinez Lopez, 34, both of Peshastin
Douglas County
Theodore William Woodard Jr., 58, East Wenatchee, and Pamela Lin Woodard, 55, Maple Valley
— Cala Flamond, World staff