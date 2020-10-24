Chelan County

Chase Martin Harlow, 32, and Elizabeth Sanchez Tobar, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Ryan Philip Everest, 20, and Faith Susannah Warthen, 19, both of Leavenworth

Brett Ryan Sauve, 36, and Ashley Marie Emmett, 19, both of East Wenatchee

Gregorio Perez Godinez, 48, and Nayeli Isabel Govea Ledezma, 34, both of East Wenatchee

Keith Alan Dohrman, 49, and Kari Lynn Wales, 54, both of Entiat

Justin Noboru Bishop, 32, and Janelle Leigh Hoersch, 34, both of Malaga

Nickolas Austin Grams, 26, and Samantha June Fraley, 26, both of Wenatchee

Elias Ramirez-Aguilar, 26, and Beatriz Luna-Serrato, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Joel Brennan Weston, 34, and Joy Kwan Yuan Liu, 32, both of Seattle

Taran James Melton, 26, and Alyssa Joi West, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Scott Daniel Bleau, 32, and Alisia Maldonado, 35, both of Wenatchee

Shane Edward Collins, 29, and Raven Miquel Dills-Redfield, 30, both of Monitor

Ricardo Garcia Garces, 68, and Rosalinda Medrano Garces, 64, both of Quincy

Damien Pedro Pech, 56, and Karon Elizabeth Neal, 37, both of Wenatchee

Roy Allan Munson, 49, and Kimberly Anne Barrera, 55, both of Wenatchee

Eric Scott Bolander, 26, Wenatchee, and Jaymie Noelle, 25, East Wenatchee

Shane Josef Sandberg, 29, and Veronica Martinez Lopez, 34, both of Peshastin

Douglas County

Theodore William Woodard Jr., 58, East Wenatchee, and Pamela Lin Woodard, 55, Maple Valley

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum