Chelan County

Armando Naranjo Alvarez, 46, and Laura Elena Hernandez-De la Cruz, 44, both of Cashmere

Brett Ryan Minor, 32, and Brittney Marie Blinkinsop, 35, both of East Wenatchee

Michael Ward Holmes, 26, and Hailey Nicole Wood, 26, both of Wenatchee.

Rogelio Hernandez, 32, and Melissa Denise Zarazua, 32, both of Round Rock, Texas

Megan Teresa Jensen, 33, and Casey Yong Carpenter, 32, both of Wenatchee

Isaac David Windingstad, 30, and Karina Gonzalez, 27, both of Leavenworth

Jesus Rodriguez Lemus, 28, East Wenatchee, and Lizbet Escalera, 25, Rock Island

Andrew Daniel Bales, 46, and Cari Lynn Vereb, 41, both of Peshastin

Caleb Jeffrey Weber, 23, East Wenatchee, and Jaime Lynn Mickey, 23, Wenatchee

Grevil Vidal Baide Guerrero, 26, and Mirka Linares, 21, both of Wenatchee

Adrian Melendes, 24, and Bianca Michelle Gonzales, 22, both of Wenatchee

Jonathan Kenneth Karcutski, 19, and Kara Ellen Richards, 19, both of Wenatchee

Gregory Kenneth Andersen, 46, and Kathryn Mackenzie Bullock, 30, both of Chelan

Perla Griselda Garcia Ledezma, 35, and Jerry Lyle Kalas, 37, both of Wenatchee

Jose Guadalupe Lopez Villanueva, 29, and Stephanie Leslie Little, 25, both of Chelan

— Cala Flamond, World staff

