Chelan County

Gregory Curtis Streib, 66, and Terri Anne Jackson, 65, both of Manson

Jeffrey Joe Ovitt, 32, and Brianna Rochelle McCurdy, 28, both of Wenatchee

Patrick Kelly O’Hara, 62, and Theresa Lea Terry, 57, both of Wenatchee

Guadalupe Vazquez, 49, and Minerva Bonilla Rivera, 47, both of East Wenatchee

Jeffery Patrick McDonald, 57, and Iryna Petrivna Akhmetzhanova, 46, both of East Wenatchee

Ross Elliott Douglas Miller, 26, and Samantha Le’Anne Carroll, 24, both of Wenatchee

Ademar Josue Cortes Huerta, 23, and Celeste Garcia Ruiz, 20, both of Manson

Ricardo Tovar Sandoval, 26, and Verletta Marie Gonzales, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Jesus Estevan Morales C., 25, Moses Lake and Monica Martinez-Medina, 23, Malaga

— Cala Flamond, World staff