Chelan County

Michael Wayne Hinkle, 63, and Debra Kay Stone, 64, both of Wenatchee

Alexander Maurice Galindo, 31, Wenatchee, and Amanda Anne McKinstry, 28, East Wenatchee

Bogdan Wlodzimierz Guzikowski, 66, and Beatriz Perez Rosalez, 55, both of East Wenatchee

Antonio Chavez Marquez, 31, Orondo, and Maria Orosco, 30, East Wenatchee

Aaron Forrest Black-Schmidt, 38, and Caitlin Irene Looby, 33, both of Ardenvoir

Ronald Allen Carden, 67, and Dorothy Ann Melton, 55, both of Wenatchee

Cameron Martin Easley, 38, and Amber Nicole Schmutzler, 36, both of Wenatchee

Shawn Darin Pierce, 34, and Haylee Ann Douglass, 26, both of Wenatchee

Derek Allan Whitehall, 43, and Latifa Fatima Coley, 44, both of Waterville

Seth Joseph Mullins, 33, and Kari Kathleen Weaver, 31, both of Wenatchee

Juan Lopez, 43, and Catalina Rodriguez, 44, both of Wenatchee

Alexander Joel Fabrick, 27, and Lauren Michele Waldorf, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Jeffrey Allan Pratt, 48, and Shane Ranae Schoengarth, 46, both of Wenatchee

Marcial Alberto Hernandez, 25, Cashmere, and Janet Edith Lopez, 25, East Wenatchee

Rodney Fayette Speer, 51, and Colleen Gay Brawley, 51, both of Wenatchee

Joel Wayne Lutton, 34, and Deborah Pascua Barba, 34, both of Cashmere

Austin Michael Apodaca, 25, and Korynn Louise Blanksma, 26, both of White Settlement, Texas

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Douglas County

Bryan Alejandro Davila, 29, and Rebecca Christine Adams, 25, both of Waterville

Dylan Keith Raymond Rhoads, 20, and Kimery K. Pyle Branstetter, 21, both of Grants Pass, Oregon

Michael Ray Sage, 43, and Sarah Rose McKinley, 35, both of East Wenatchee

— Linda Barta, World staff