Chelan County

Christian Harold Hinderer, 58, and Lorraine June Craig, 61, both of East Wenatchee

Zackary Craig Bourgault, 31, and Anna Lorena Campbell, 30, both of Entiat

Scott Lee Randall, 49, and Heaven Louise Strothers, 43, both of Bothell

Kegan Abraham Hoffman, 30, and Amelia Rose Hines, 29, both of Winthrop

Johnny Clifford May, 52, and Michelle Faye Hatch, 41, both of Leavenworth

Cutter James Wurl, 23, East Wenatchee, and Laura Elizabeth Nims, 22, Redmond

Omar Alejandro Picazo, 22, and Sialen Berenice Flores, 21, both of Chelan

Victor Blair Czarnetzke, 26, and Lauren Alicia Hi’ilani Prater, 25, both of Lancaster, California

Jerad Thomas Barnes, 31, and Cheyenne Renee Dirks, 31, both of Wenatchee

Austin Joel Howle, 24, Renton, and Estela Abigail Gonzalez-Fajardo, 21, East Wenatchee

Zachary Scott Mulhall, 36, and Emily Mi-Young Park, 35, both of New York, New York

Matthew Lloyd Patterson, 30, and Anna Mishael Henry, 34, both of Wenatchee

Heriberto Espinoza Jr., 29, and Kristell Guadalupe Fonseca Gamera, 28, both of Wenatchee

Kaitlyn Morganne Hobbs, 24, and Chelan Marie Stevens, 25, both of Elkins, Arkansas

Mark Kawika Pettit, 52, and Lisa Anne Nickell, 62, both of San Francisco, California

— Cala Flamond, World staff

