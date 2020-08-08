Chelan County
Christian Harold Hinderer, 58, and Lorraine June Craig, 61, both of East Wenatchee
Zackary Craig Bourgault, 31, and Anna Lorena Campbell, 30, both of Entiat
Scott Lee Randall, 49, and Heaven Louise Strothers, 43, both of Bothell
Kegan Abraham Hoffman, 30, and Amelia Rose Hines, 29, both of Winthrop
Johnny Clifford May, 52, and Michelle Faye Hatch, 41, both of Leavenworth
Cutter James Wurl, 23, East Wenatchee, and Laura Elizabeth Nims, 22, Redmond
Omar Alejandro Picazo, 22, and Sialen Berenice Flores, 21, both of Chelan
Victor Blair Czarnetzke, 26, and Lauren Alicia Hi’ilani Prater, 25, both of Lancaster, California
Jerad Thomas Barnes, 31, and Cheyenne Renee Dirks, 31, both of Wenatchee
Austin Joel Howle, 24, Renton, and Estela Abigail Gonzalez-Fajardo, 21, East Wenatchee
Zachary Scott Mulhall, 36, and Emily Mi-Young Park, 35, both of New York, New York
Matthew Lloyd Patterson, 30, and Anna Mishael Henry, 34, both of Wenatchee
Heriberto Espinoza Jr., 29, and Kristell Guadalupe Fonseca Gamera, 28, both of Wenatchee
Kaitlyn Morganne Hobbs, 24, and Chelan Marie Stevens, 25, both of Elkins, Arkansas
Mark Kawika Pettit, 52, and Lisa Anne Nickell, 62, both of San Francisco, California
— Cala Flamond, World staff