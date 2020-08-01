Chelan County
Adayeny Esquivel-Rangel, 24, and Marco Antonio Servin-Olvera, 25, both of Wenatchee.
Justin Carl Sundstrom, 20, and Kiara Madison Coyne, 21, both of Rock Island
Michael Burton Banks, 29, and Jessica Rene Ludwig, 29, both of Chelan
Robert Andrew Dittrich, 23, Houston, Pennsylvania, and Kelsie Kristine Miller, 24, Entiat
Jared Christopher Burrow, 33, and Jessika Marie Barlow, 27, both of Kirkland
Blaine Patrick Schlenker, 26, and Kassidy Adele Simmons, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Todd Allen Ebner, 38, and Erin Leigh Peitzmeier, 36, both of Phoenix, Arizona
Isaac Esparza, 30, Bellflower, California, and Piper Louise Gillin, 33, Alhambra, California
Matthew Russell Delong, 45, and Rebecca Ann Urban, 44, both of East Wenatchee
Zebedee Merle Harper Leaf, 29, and Hannah Hope Capelo, 24, both of Wenatchee
Justin James Straw, 25, and Ashley Mikaela Stocker, 25, both of Wenatchee
Weston Brooks Horton-Prouty, 27, and Nichole Lynne Franklin, 32, both of Wenatchee
Joshua Harris Waterhouse, 25, and Katie Noel Meier, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Victor Manuel Ramirez Aguirre, 43, and Venus Ramirez Valenzuela, 42, both of East Wenatchee
Hector Manuel Velasco, 27, and Paola Angelica Cornejo Valencia, 25, both of Wenatchee
Julio Cesar Godinez Leyva, 38, and Monica Valdovinos Medina, 32, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Luis David Hernandez Salinas, 22, and Paola Giselle Silva Mota, 18, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff