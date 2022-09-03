Chelan County
Eric Matthew McDonald, 43, and Lauren Renee Johnson, 41, both of Wenatchee
Joshua Xavier Elias, 38, and Lucy Delgado, 37, both of Wenatchee
Dennis Patrick Lettenmaier, 73, and Julie Anna Toy, 54, both of Chelan
Jose Luis Garcia, 31, and Elva Elisa Perez Garcia, 34, both of Wenatchee
James Gerald Sweat, 38, and Tiffany Lyne Quint, 40, both of East Wenatchee
Williams Thomas Taylor Jr., 42, and Cassandra Nika Treacy, 37, both of Mansfield
Evan McLaren Spadoni, 35, and Taryn Danielle Harris, 33, both of Wenatchee
Leonardo Guillen, 48, and Christian Maria Del Carmen Tinoco Nunez, 33, both of Manson
Nicholas Sterling Mandelis, 28, and Paiton Joy Wagner, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Gerardo Max Perez-Guerrero, 31, and Alanna Cathleen Collins, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Jacob Daniel Dean, 19, Cashmere, and Sasha Reyes-Garcia, 21, Dryden
Jaykob Allen Morse, 32, and Angela Rose Jeske, 35, both of Rock Island
Byron Joseph Fenske, 38, and Brooke Ivey Milliken, 29, both of Peshastin
Cody Gregory Clardy, 30, East Wenatchee, Tanya Sue Daweritz, 30, Wenatchee
Nicole Stephania Mecklenburg, 32, Wenatchee, and Jennifer Lynn King, 35, Spokane Valley
James Nathaniel Beasley, 32, and Yessica Gladys Naranjo Rodriguez, 30, both of Wenatchee
James Connor Dahl, 28, and Sofia Lorena Aizpuru Guevara, 27, both of Wenatchee
Billy Joe Cleverly Jr., 38, Waterville, and Alyssa Rose Pecora-Brinkman, 33, Wenatchee
Luis Alberto Vera Adame, 34, and Fatima Camargo Reyes, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Blake Alvin Holma, 27, East Wenatchee, and Rose Ellen Barber, 27, Wenatchee
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
