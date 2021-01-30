Chelan County
Nathan Thomas Larue, 31, Ephrata, and Nicole Lynn Wakefield, 35, of East Wenatchee
Raymond J. Enderle, 40, Everett, and Edith Ann Morrey, 39, Wenatchee
Benjamin Arthur Lee, 56, and Christine Anne Felts, 50, both of Wenatchee
Cole Brandon O’Neall, 45, and Janet Diana Solon, 60, both of Chelan
Trevor Lloyd Wire, 30, and Emily Deanna Keenan, 35, both of Cashmere
David Cole Pullins, 23, Joint Base Lewis McChord, and Lexie Alysse O’Malley, 20, East Wenatchee
Shane Michael Roper, 41, and Amanda Milissa Milner, 42, both of Wenatchee
Dakota James Wheeler, 26, and Miranda Nicole Marconi, 26, both of Rock Island
Seth James Walker, 25, and Brayan Jesus Enrique Mojica Galeano, 23, both of Seattle
Isaiah Daniel Chavez, 24, and Breana Natane Nokomis Wilson, 24, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Peyton Austin Gazaway, 19, and Isabella Flor Heredia-Hansen, 20, both of Okanogan
— Cala Flamond, World staff