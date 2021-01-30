Chelan County

Nathan Thomas Larue, 31, Ephrata, and Nicole Lynn Wakefield, 35, of East Wenatchee

Raymond J. Enderle, 40, Everett, and Edith Ann Morrey, 39, Wenatchee

Benjamin Arthur Lee, 56, and Christine Anne Felts, 50, both of Wenatchee

Cole Brandon O’Neall, 45, and Janet Diana Solon, 60, both of Chelan

Trevor Lloyd Wire, 30, and Emily Deanna Keenan, 35, both of Cashmere

David Cole Pullins, 23, Joint Base Lewis McChord, and Lexie Alysse O’Malley, 20, East Wenatchee

Shane Michael Roper, 41, and Amanda Milissa Milner, 42, both of Wenatchee

Dakota James Wheeler, 26, and Miranda Nicole Marconi, 26, both of Rock Island

Seth James Walker, 25, and Brayan Jesus Enrique Mojica Galeano, 23, both of Seattle

Isaiah Daniel Chavez, 24, and Breana Natane Nokomis Wilson, 24, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Peyton Austin Gazaway, 19, and Isabella Flor Heredia-Hansen, 20, both of Okanogan

— Cala Flamond, World staff

