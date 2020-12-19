Chelan County
Robert Lee Hammond, 62, and Matide Mendoza de Alvarez, 67, both of Malaga
John Charles Morrow, 73, and Marian Jean St. Cyr, 69, both of Cashmere
Steven Richard Wimsatt, 30, Fairview, Oregon, and Ashley Lynn Sauter, 30, Troutdale, Oregon
Tanner Jay Hickman, 29, Anchorage, Alaska, and Lisa Marie Montoya, 30, Wasilla, Alaska
Randall Fabian Ott, 31, and Rosa Aurora Pacheco, 26, both of Wenatchee
Matthew William Malm, 28, Shelton, and Rebecca Lynn Barth, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Holfio Higinio Herrera Jaime, 31, and Erica Mendoza, 30, both of Manson
Kenneth Geoffrey Roarke Noonan, 40, and Breann Marie Wilson, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Darrin Joseph Hamilton, 56, and Ladonna Jean McGrew-Kramer, 53, both of Chelan
Douglas County
Kyle Robert Beller, 33, and Samantha Michelle Elbert, 33, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff