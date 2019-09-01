Chelan County

Fredy Leyva-Morales, 20, Manson, and Jasmine Gomez-Alvarez, 21, Chelan

Aaron Jean Dirks, 35, and Brittny Marie Herd, 27, both of Wenatchee

Joshua Michael Kallstrom, 23, Ephrata, and Annika Faye Andersen, 21, Baker City, Oregon

Jason Lee Hansen, 48, and Courtney Lea Schill, 44, both of Entiat

Nancy Elias Gutierrez, 24, and Nancy Lizeth Castro Bravo, 21, both of Wenatchee

Loren Paul Stocker, 23, and Samantha Nicole Noffsinger, 20, both of Chelan

Vernon Christopher Gurnard, 21, East Wenatchee, and Elaine Mackenzie Eagle, 21, Wenatchee

Marco Cesar Preciado, 31, and Yiccel Guadalupe Elias-Mata, 24, both of Wenatchee

Brendyn Cain Ripper, 24, and Carrie Marie Jenkins, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Nathan Allen Baune, 31, and Maria Doulatova, 33, both of St. Louis, Missouri

Brandon Stone Howard, 22, Kent, and Kayla Breanne Upton, 19, Chelan

CJ Lee Gettman, 25, Wenatchee, and Kaylee Johanna Keane, 26, Rock Island

Travis Edward Cunningham, 22, and Brooke Catherine Cunningham, 22, both of Pateros

Cameron Austin Gilman, 20, and Adriana Michelle Gonzalez, 20, both of Wenatchee

Luis Alberto Flores-Esparza, 25, and Kayla Breanne Beckstead, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Tayler Gene Kilgour-Bradley, 25, and Jessemy Don Riker, 23, both of Wenatchee

Rogelio Valencia, 21, and Karla Lizeth Garcia Diaz, 21, both of Wenatchee

Seth Michael Robert Yant, 25, and Shelby Lynn Cole, 27, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Douglas County

Byron Lee Newell , 60, Leavenworth, and Janna Lynn Donoghue, 57, Vancouver

— Linda Barta, World staff