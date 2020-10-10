Chelan County

Chase Tyler Walker Isle McCune, 33, and Patience Alowa Charbonneau, 29, both of Troutdale, Oregon

Byron Gregory Jones, 55, and Ruth Elizabeth Salazar, 60, both of East Wenatchee

Ethan Douglas Richmond, 27, Malaga, and Keturah Noelle Duston, 26, Cashmere

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 27, Wenatchee, and Edith Odette Esparza, 24, East Wenatchee

Joshua Phillip Taylor, 44, Wenatchee, and Yancy Idania Magana Lopez, 42, East Wenatchee

Ryan Keith Layton, 46, and Carrie Lynn Clifner, 46, both of Wenatchee

Christian Randolph Hanson, 49, Cashmere, and Katherine Eileen Faw, 41, Leavenworth

Zachary Jacob Price, 44, and Rachel Rose Breckenridge, 42 both of East Wenatchee

Johnathan Robert Young, 22, and Paige Marie Fowler, 23, both of Malaga

Dane George Epple, 38, and Jennifer Lizbeth Mendez, 29, both of Lynnwood

Daniel John Pappas, 36, and Jessica Nadine Pierson, 36, both of Wenatchee

Tim Eugene Villenueve, 67, and Valerie Lynn McPhee, 59, both of East Wenatchee

William Max Bair, 49, and Lisa Earlene Dynes, 38, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

John Alan Davis, 30, and Linda Nikkole Evans, 28, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

