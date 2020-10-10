Chelan County
Chase Tyler Walker Isle McCune, 33, and Patience Alowa Charbonneau, 29, both of Troutdale, Oregon
Byron Gregory Jones, 55, and Ruth Elizabeth Salazar, 60, both of East Wenatchee
Ethan Douglas Richmond, 27, Malaga, and Keturah Noelle Duston, 26, Cashmere
Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 27, Wenatchee, and Edith Odette Esparza, 24, East Wenatchee
Joshua Phillip Taylor, 44, Wenatchee, and Yancy Idania Magana Lopez, 42, East Wenatchee
Ryan Keith Layton, 46, and Carrie Lynn Clifner, 46, both of Wenatchee
Christian Randolph Hanson, 49, Cashmere, and Katherine Eileen Faw, 41, Leavenworth
Zachary Jacob Price, 44, and Rachel Rose Breckenridge, 42 both of East Wenatchee
Johnathan Robert Young, 22, and Paige Marie Fowler, 23, both of Malaga
Dane George Epple, 38, and Jennifer Lizbeth Mendez, 29, both of Lynnwood
Daniel John Pappas, 36, and Jessica Nadine Pierson, 36, both of Wenatchee
Tim Eugene Villenueve, 67, and Valerie Lynn McPhee, 59, both of East Wenatchee
William Max Bair, 49, and Lisa Earlene Dynes, 38, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
John Alan Davis, 30, and Linda Nikkole Evans, 28, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff