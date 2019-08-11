Chelan County

Anthony James Sandoval, 38, and Jeri Renae Smith, 38, both of Wenatchee

Lorenzo Rosas Isidro, 53, East Wenatchee, and Angelita Chavarria, 41, Orondo

Paul Matthew Cliney, 35, Lake Forest Park, and Cheryl Ann Levey, 34, Jensen Beach, Florida

Christian Marcelo Soria Cabrera, 26, and Adilene Maria Gonzales, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Austin Bret Adams, 22, and Maria Katharina Jacobus, 21, both of East Wenatchee

Michael Patrick Hansen, 51, and Vickie Deann Hall, 51, both of Wenatchee

Zachariah Matthew Pope, 21, and Kathryn Rose Delgado, 19, both of Wenatchee

Keith Andrew Sherwood, 22, Malaga, and Carissa Charlotte Bailey, 18, Wenatchee

William Thomas Isenhart, 22, Chelan, and Estela Elizabeth Rodriguez, 20, East Wenatchee

Emanuel Ronces Ocampo, 31, and Jessica Maria Ramos Diaz, 21, both of Ephrata

Carey Don Corrick, 43, and Maria Cynthia Martinez-Corrick, 43, both of Wenatchee

Oscar Godina Oliva, 40, and Soledad Sierra Rodriguez, 38, both of East Wenatchee

Paul Stephen Jarolimek II, 51, and Jennifer Dana Aguayo, 40, both of Wenatchee

Humberto Rebollar Lopez, 28, Wenatchee, and Monica Camargo, 22, Cashmere

Javier de Luna Jr., 39, and Amy Aminta Lopez, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Kaden Lee Gravelle, 22, and Taya Joleen Hyvari, 20, both of Wenatchee

John Cody Hetherington, 27, and Erika Chelsea Reutimann, 28, both of Costa Mesa, California

Diego Zantana Hernandez, 21, and Lela Gabrielle Hodge, 20, both of Quincy

Wade Dean Gebers, 44, and Kari Lynne Danielson, 48, both of Cashmere

MD Nayem Islam, 30, and Sara Elizabeth Embry, 27, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Douglas County

Clarke William Tibbits, 51, and Aimee Clare Hancock, 49, both of East Wenatchee

— Linda Barta, World staff