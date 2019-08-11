Chelan County
Anthony James Sandoval, 38, and Jeri Renae Smith, 38, both of Wenatchee
Lorenzo Rosas Isidro, 53, East Wenatchee, and Angelita Chavarria, 41, Orondo
Paul Matthew Cliney, 35, Lake Forest Park, and Cheryl Ann Levey, 34, Jensen Beach, Florida
Christian Marcelo Soria Cabrera, 26, and Adilene Maria Gonzales, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Austin Bret Adams, 22, and Maria Katharina Jacobus, 21, both of East Wenatchee
Michael Patrick Hansen, 51, and Vickie Deann Hall, 51, both of Wenatchee
Zachariah Matthew Pope, 21, and Kathryn Rose Delgado, 19, both of Wenatchee
Keith Andrew Sherwood, 22, Malaga, and Carissa Charlotte Bailey, 18, Wenatchee
William Thomas Isenhart, 22, Chelan, and Estela Elizabeth Rodriguez, 20, East Wenatchee
Emanuel Ronces Ocampo, 31, and Jessica Maria Ramos Diaz, 21, both of Ephrata
Carey Don Corrick, 43, and Maria Cynthia Martinez-Corrick, 43, both of Wenatchee
Oscar Godina Oliva, 40, and Soledad Sierra Rodriguez, 38, both of East Wenatchee
Paul Stephen Jarolimek II, 51, and Jennifer Dana Aguayo, 40, both of Wenatchee
Humberto Rebollar Lopez, 28, Wenatchee, and Monica Camargo, 22, Cashmere
Javier de Luna Jr., 39, and Amy Aminta Lopez, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Kaden Lee Gravelle, 22, and Taya Joleen Hyvari, 20, both of Wenatchee
John Cody Hetherington, 27, and Erika Chelsea Reutimann, 28, both of Costa Mesa, California
Diego Zantana Hernandez, 21, and Lela Gabrielle Hodge, 20, both of Quincy
Wade Dean Gebers, 44, and Kari Lynne Danielson, 48, both of Cashmere
MD Nayem Islam, 30, and Sara Elizabeth Embry, 27, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Douglas County
Clarke William Tibbits, 51, and Aimee Clare Hancock, 49, both of East Wenatchee
— Linda Barta, World staff