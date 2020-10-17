Chelan County

Jared Denis Siegel, 23, and Courtney Holland Gunderson, 24, both of Wenatchee

Jonathan Woods, 26, and Haley Lawson, 24, both of Wenatchee

Antonio Rafael Reyna, 24, and Paola Galvez-Preciado, 23, both of Cashmere

Isaac Andrew Valladolid, 20, and Ximena Vazquez, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Ruben Hernandez Orozco, 27, and Carla Sarabia Reyes, 21, both of Peshastin

Mitchell Scott Marboe, 26, and Bailey Susanne Trainor, 26, both of Wenatchee

Ramon Torres Jr., 69, and Maria Concepcion Jenkins, 61, both of Wenatchee

Jay William Strane, 56, and Nancy Jean Gartin-Checchi, 55, both of Wappingers Falls, New York

Tyler Lane Wells, 23, and Karla Bastida Godinez, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Bryan Gustavo Valladares Pena, 21, and Stephanie Romo-Castillo, 20, both of Wenatchee

Joel Robin Larson, 63, and Jennifer Susan Lauletta, 63, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Jayce Eugene Port, 28, and Linda Ray Drahem, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Endy David Torres Cruz, 35, and Maria Cristina Gomez Ponce, 36, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum