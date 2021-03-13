Chelan County

Scott William Sprague, 27, and Hannah Faye Marchese Hafsos, 24, both of Wenatchee

Gerson Rene Duque, 29, and Elvia Estela Amaya, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Andrew Isaac Carlson, 22, Wenatchee, and Gabriela Joeselyn Rodriguez, 21, East Wenatchee

David Alejo, 21, Manson, and Naomi Leticia Ortiz Quinto, 19, Chelan

Lewis Rene Jeter, 34, and Natalie Jean Baerlocher, 35, both of Wenatchee

Alvaro Aranda Rodriguez, 47, Wenatchee, and Alejandra Esparza Lozano, 39, Leavenworth

Erika Betancourt, 25, and Ralph Tyson Luna, 26, both of Wenatchee

Edgard Penaloza, 43, and Miriam Rodriguez, 35, both of Royal City

Cesar Mariscal Garcia, 36, and Bianca Jazmine Romero, 25, both of Wenatchee

Jesus Figueroa Moreno, 30, and Maria Yadira Elizabeth Rangel, 38, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

