Chelan County

Jose Guadalupe Cazares Oros, 35, and Dolores Margarita Lopez Reyes, 49, both of Wenatchee

Alexis Meraza Medina, 30, and Heather Starr Jenks, 27, both of Puyallup

Bonifacio Landa Roman, 43, and Elfega Flores Salgado, 42, both of Wenatchee

Ohara M. Molinero, 33, and Stephanie Paola Ramos De Dios, 20, both of Wenatchee

Shawn Michael McCroskey, 45, East Wenatchee, and Maria Rosalba Caballero-Carrillo, 56, Wenatchee

Danny Bryan Salas, 24, and Hanna Mackenzie Speten, 19, both of Wenatchee

Steven Loren Brothers, 76, and Susan Annette Smith, 67, both of Wenatchee

Alexander Alberto Paniagua, 36, and Carlina Mendoza Revilla, 41, both of Ephrata

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum