Chelan County
Jose Guadalupe Cazares Oros, 35, and Dolores Margarita Lopez Reyes, 49, both of Wenatchee
Alexis Meraza Medina, 30, and Heather Starr Jenks, 27, both of Puyallup
Bonifacio Landa Roman, 43, and Elfega Flores Salgado, 42, both of Wenatchee
Ohara M. Molinero, 33, and Stephanie Paola Ramos De Dios, 20, both of Wenatchee
Shawn Michael McCroskey, 45, East Wenatchee, and Maria Rosalba Caballero-Carrillo, 56, Wenatchee
Danny Bryan Salas, 24, and Hanna Mackenzie Speten, 19, both of Wenatchee
Steven Loren Brothers, 76, and Susan Annette Smith, 67, both of Wenatchee
Alexander Alberto Paniagua, 36, and Carlina Mendoza Revilla, 41, both of Ephrata
— Cala Flamond, World staff