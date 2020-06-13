Chelan County
James Edward Edinger, 52, and Debra Renee McCulloch, 49, both of Chelan
Derek Allen Teall, 34, Katy, Texas, and Molly Kathleen Zoril, 27, Houston, Texas
Aaron Davis Logerstedt, 23, and Lucy Ann Bessler, 23, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Rodney Alfred Pulver, 54, and Linda Marie McConnell, 53, both of East Wenatchee
Thomas Dean Harmon, 75, and Anne Marie Cook, 73, both of Wenatchee
Aaron Keith Wisemore, 26, Entiat, and Aleah Christeine Cheney, 23, Selah
Nicholas Ronald Wirth, 33, Tacoma, and Greta Kristina Steeber, 32, Leavenworth
Ryan Lee Vinson Taueu, 28, and Shina Starr Mallory, 31, both of Wenatchee
David John Roinas, 56, and Daniele Maeder, 42, both of Chelan
Paul Christain Hadley, 66, and Karen Louise Carrell, 60, both of Entiat
Naveen Akkineni, 33, Kirkland, and Swati Bhartiya, 28, Seattle
