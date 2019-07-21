Chelan County

Dylan Richard Conaway, 21, and Iliana Chavez, 24, both of Wenatchee

Mark Judson Jennings, 86, and Rosemary Kay Zook, 84, both of East Wenatchee

John Joseph Harrison, 60, and Roxanne Porter Baldwin, 52, both of Cashmere

Aaron Teasley Mynatt, 38, and Brandi Ann Lyman, 34, both of Leavenworth

Tyler Howard Buckley, 35, and Stephani Briann McDonnell, 30, both of Wenatchee

David Francis Wayne Mead, 26, and Emily Christine Patton, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Gary Richard Crumley, 61, and Yvonne Denise Hoffman, 58, both of Seffner, Fla.

Jerimie Jon White, 44, and Tiffany Star McVay, 35, both of of Chelan

Order Samuel Kanyer, 37, and Jennifer Primrose Noland, 29, both of Cashmere

Joshua Scott Ehm, 38, of Wenatchee, and Beth Alexandra Jacobson Cockrum, 38, of Leavenworth

Brandon Robert Atchley-Gibbs, 23, and Anna Lee Krasowski, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Logan Michael Cox, 21, and Mariah Monet Hetterle, 22, both of Wenatchee

Tyler Anthony Manthie, 26, and Elise Michelle Salmon 26, both of Wenatchee

Daniel Steven Balcom, 43, and Nancy Huato-Guerrero, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Damon Erik Kraft, 46, and Rebecca Ann Woolston, 44, both of Wenatchee

— Linda Barta, World staff