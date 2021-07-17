Chelan County
Cristobal Arizmendi III, 42, and Kristen Katherine Ferreira, 30, both of Quincy
Bryan Daniel Widener, 25, and Mikayla Kristine Sites, 24, both of Cashmere
Kyle Charles Lamb, 35, and Meghan Kendra Steele, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Michael Wolfgang Kessler, 25, of East Wenatchee, and Shealyn Nadia Madison Maughan, 23, Wenatchee
Velen Kely Arroyo Mendoza, 21, and Cristian Ulises Salcedo Medina, 22, both of Wenatchee
Kolby Jase Connor, 29, and Savannah Lynn Killian, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Kyle Richard Sanford, 36, and Sarah Linda Turner, 33, both of Wenatchee
Austin David Boyes, 27, Wenatchee, and Julia Lubov Garcia, 22, East Wenatchee
Carlos Manuel Tellez, 19, and Azulema Anguiano Peregrino, 19, both of East Wenatchee
Kenneth Wayne Lann, 48, East Wenatchee, and Alicia Marie Schettler, 36, Peshastin
Gregory Derek Jones, 60, and Sylvia Marie Colvin, 56, both of Cashmere
Logan Rhett Tingey, 21, Sugar City, Idaho, and Rebekah Tiffany Acton, 21, Cashmere
Jerry Lyle Kalas, 38, and Perla Griselda Garcia, 35, both of Wenatchee
Ioannis Hloptsidis, 66, and Jean Marie Whitehouse, 59, both of Chelan
James Darrel Caldwell Jr., 55, and Sheryl LaJean Benedict, 57, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff