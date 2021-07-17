Chelan County

Cristobal Arizmendi III, 42, and Kristen Katherine Ferreira, 30, both of Quincy

Bryan Daniel Widener, 25, and Mikayla Kristine Sites, 24, both of Cashmere

Kyle Charles Lamb, 35, and Meghan Kendra Steele, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Michael Wolfgang Kessler, 25, of East Wenatchee, and Shealyn Nadia Madison Maughan, 23, Wenatchee

Velen Kely Arroyo Mendoza, 21, and Cristian Ulises Salcedo Medina, 22, both of Wenatchee

Kolby Jase Connor, 29, and Savannah Lynn Killian, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Kyle Richard Sanford, 36, and Sarah Linda Turner, 33, both of Wenatchee

Austin David Boyes, 27, Wenatchee, and Julia Lubov Garcia, 22, East Wenatchee

Carlos Manuel Tellez, 19, and Azulema Anguiano Peregrino, 19, both of East Wenatchee

Kenneth Wayne Lann, 48, East Wenatchee, and Alicia Marie Schettler, 36, Peshastin

Gregory Derek Jones, 60, and Sylvia Marie Colvin, 56, both of Cashmere

Logan Rhett Tingey, 21, Sugar City, Idaho, and Rebekah Tiffany Acton, 21, Cashmere

Jerry Lyle Kalas, 38, and Perla Griselda Garcia, 35, both of Wenatchee

Ioannis Hloptsidis, 66, and Jean Marie Whitehouse, 59, both of Chelan

James Darrel Caldwell Jr., 55, and Sheryl LaJean Benedict, 57, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

