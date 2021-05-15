Chelan County
William Sayer Broussard, 25, and Drayke Victoria Hilpert, 24, both of Spokane
Christopher Coston Brown, 37, and Breanne Marie Hensley, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Nicholas Ryan Cordell, 35, and Emily Anne Johnson, 34, both of Hillsboro, Oregon
Silvia P. Carvajal, 22, and Genesis Haydee Abrica Sosa, 27, both of Wenatchee
Justyn Thomas Clymens, 22, and Ashley Nicole Dixon Cochran, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Leo Mark Puertollano Pamintuan, 32, Mountlake Terrace, and Gabriela Galvez Chavez, 34, Wenatchee
Haley Ann Hoiland, 33, and Charmaine King, 28, both of Wenatchee
David Alejo, 21, Manson, and Naomi Leticia Ortiz Quinto, 20, Chelan
Jacob R. Ray Andruss, 29, and Kylie Marie Brunner, 30, both of Monitor
Joan Saran Rubio Valenzuela, 30, and Emma Barrera-Lopez, 24, both of Wenatchee
Nickolas Wayne Jensen, 25, and Kassandra Sue Barker, 24, both of North Pole, Alaska
Jared Adam Pulver, 26, Wenatchee, and Stevie Honey Reilly, 25, East Wenatchee
Scott Wayne Smuin, 39, and Emma Louise Hess, 36, both of Wenatchee
Zackary Craig Pierre, 22, and Tara Jane Curtis, 25, both of Wenatchee
John Joseph Horner IV, 24, and Paige Marie Farnsworth, 22, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff