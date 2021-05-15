Chelan County

William Sayer Broussard, 25, and Drayke Victoria Hilpert, 24, both of Spokane

Christopher Coston Brown, 37, and Breanne Marie Hensley, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Nicholas Ryan Cordell, 35, and Emily Anne Johnson, 34, both of Hillsboro, Oregon

Silvia P. Carvajal, 22, and Genesis Haydee Abrica Sosa, 27, both of Wenatchee

Justyn Thomas Clymens, 22, and Ashley Nicole Dixon Cochran, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Leo Mark Puertollano Pamintuan, 32, Mountlake Terrace, and Gabriela Galvez Chavez, 34, Wenatchee

Haley Ann Hoiland, 33, and Charmaine King, 28, both of Wenatchee

David Alejo, 21, Manson, and Naomi Leticia Ortiz Quinto, 20, Chelan

Jacob R. Ray Andruss, 29, and Kylie Marie Brunner, 30, both of Monitor

Joan Saran Rubio Valenzuela, 30, and Emma Barrera-Lopez, 24, both of Wenatchee

Nickolas Wayne Jensen, 25, and Kassandra Sue Barker, 24, both of North Pole, Alaska

Jared Adam Pulver, 26, Wenatchee, and Stevie Honey Reilly, 25, East Wenatchee

Scott Wayne Smuin, 39, and Emma Louise Hess, 36, both of Wenatchee

Zackary Craig Pierre, 22, and Tara Jane Curtis, 25, both of Wenatchee

John Joseph Horner IV, 24, and Paige Marie Farnsworth, 22, both of Wenatchee

