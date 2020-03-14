Chelan County
Luke James Feist, 33, Belfair, and Story D. Burke, 29, Orondo
Ricardo Reyna, 52, and Esmeralda Hernandez Luna, 46, both of Wenatchee
Bradley Alexander Wachtel, 23, and Layan Ahmed Salah-El-Din Mohamed Sobhe, 17, both of Wenatchee
Colton Hunter Galmukoff, 20, Bridgeport, and Morgan Hannah Olson, 21, Twisp
Jessie Allen Rubio, 32, and Stephanie Danielle Cooper, 30, both of Quincy
Zachariah Thomas Cottingham, 33, and Lora Renee Slagle, 31, both of Wenatchee
Shawn Michael McCroskey, 44, East Wenatchee, and Maria Rosalba Caballero Carrillo, 55, Wenatchee
Aaron Michael Johnson, 36, and Chantel Whitney Scott, 30, both of Wenatchee
Rodolfo Alcala Galvan, 65, and Maria Luisa Lopez Guerra, 54, both of Manson
Preston Robert Grant, 39, and Nicole Charie Minnick, 33, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Mark Allen Smith, 66, and Karen Elizabeth Barrow, 65, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond,
World staff