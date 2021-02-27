Chelan County
Emmanuel Rivera Garcia, 21, and Kassandra Guadalupe Medina Ibarra, 18, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Peyton Austin Gazaway, 19, and Isabella Flor Heredia-Hansen, 20, both of Okanogan
Christopher Lewis Knorr, 29, and Allison Rachelle Clapp, 34, both of Winthrop
Carlos Alejandro Fuentes, 19, and Mckayla Jo Cook, 18, both of East Wenatchee
Francisco Javier Garcia Ponce, 37, Omak, and Cecilia Williams, 41, Brewster
Bryan Thomas Pfaender, 38, and Jaime Lee Welfelt, 36, both of Girdwood, Alaska
Nathan Ezekiel Shamburg, 19, and Teah Ruby Rheanne McManus, 19, both of Halsey, Oregon
— Cala Flamond, World staff