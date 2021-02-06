Chelan County

Isaiah Daniel Chavez, 24, and Breana Natane Nokomis Wilson, 24, both of Wenatchee

Luis Angel Torres, 27, Wenatchee, and Odalis Sanchez-Garcia, 24, East Wenatchee

Andre Zorn, 36, Emden, Germany, and Kimberly Lailey Mitchell, 44, Monroe

Carlos Alfonso Mejia, 44, and Jacquelinne Victoria Duran, 40, both of Wenatchee

Brian Wayne Cahoon, 48, and Katherine F. Jones, 46, both of Cashmere

Timothy Daniel Dunne, 32, and Kirstin Lee Swankie, 33, both of Bend, Oregon

Jose Angel Garza, 29, and Andrea Velazquez Gutirrez, 29, both of Cashmere

Gabriel Guerrero Zuniga, 47, and Sintia Aracely Leyva Lopez, 45, both of Chelan

Juan Jose Castaneda Flores, 30, and Teresa Camarena Zaragoza, 37, both of Wenatchee

Jose Guadalupe Cazares Oros, 35, and Dolores Margarita Lopez Reyes, 49, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Christopher Lewis Knorr, 29, and Allison Rachelle Clapp, 34, both of Winthrop

Carlos Alejandro Fuentes, 19, and McKayla Jo Cook, 18, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

