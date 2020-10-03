Chelan County

Armando Ortega Sanchez, 24, and Vanessa Liseth Sorto Benitez, 23, both of Wenatchee

Glen Allison Parmley, 51, and Barbara Marie-France Hoskins, 41, both of Wenatchee

Keith Leander Zweigle, 55, and Pamela Tupling-Zweigle, 53, both of East Wenatchee

Nathan Jack Zellmer, 21, and Alicia Leona Adams, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Alejandro Lemus Sanchez, 31, and Jessica Luna, 25, both of Cashmere

Wyatt Skye Mallonee, 26, and Kady Paige Hall, 22, both of Cashmere

Michael Aaron Walton, 27, and Candace Katheryn Horner, 24, both of Wenatchee

Jerry Anthony Simmons, 53, and Teressa Charlene Thomas, 44, both of East Wenatchee

Henry James Vasquez, 32, and Dominique Marie Dallas, 29, both of Los Angeles, California 

Christopher Michael Booher, 49, and Cheryl Lynn Mesher, 50, both of Leavenworth

Darren Archer Farmer, 49, East Wenatchee, and Jessica Robin Rounds, 46, Chelan

William Patrick Welch, 70, and Araceli Sarmiento Rock, 66, both of Wenatchee

Jason Edmond White, 39, and Brandi Christina Davison, 46, both of Wenatchee

Marcus Andrew Gimlin, 35, and Ashley Taylor Marker, 27, both of Wenatchee

Adrian James Wigston, 36, and Lindsay Rae Gonzalez, 37, both of Leavenworth

Zachary Lee Smiley, 30, Chelan Falls, and Shelby Renee Williams, 22, Kennewick

Jonathan William Moore, 28, and Tyler-Anne Marie Zachow, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Luis Miguel Barrera Menendez, 30, and Hillary Vanessa Sandoval, 21, both of East Wenatchee

Nathan Ray Kirkham, 23, and Rose Marie Anderson, 23, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Phillip Michael Tafoya, 32, and Stacia L. Orange, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Nathan Mikel Carkner, 22, and Berlyn Marinda Hunt, 21, both of Coulee City

Isaiah Daniel Chavez, 24, Wenatchee, and Breana Natane Nokomis Wilson, 23, Seattle

Dylan Everett Fechner, 24, and Amanda Libby Christensen, 23, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum