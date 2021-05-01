Chelan County
Jacob Ross Austin, 31, and Samantha Jean Marie Moser, 29, both of East Wenatchee
Robert Zachary Brown, 28, and Leah Starr Pappajohn, 33, both of Leavenworth
Robert Dale Ashcraft, 51, and Marilyn Ann Blakley, 58, both of Wenatchee
Tyler Alexander Robertson, 26, and Makenna Kiechel Lake, 23, both of Wenatchee
Logan Kelly Jasperson, 24, and Bailey Sue Wick, 25, both of Leavenworth
Schonn Michael Ambrose, 36, and Cassandra Lynn Piper, 34, both of Wenatchee
Nicholas J. Tremmel-block, 35, and Elizabeth Laurel Ng, 32, both of Wenatchee
David Juan Zamora, 33, and Alejandrina Osuna Garcia, 27, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Diane Marquez Malcolm, 57, and Randy Joe Noland, 59, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff