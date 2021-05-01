Chelan County

Jacob Ross Austin, 31, and Samantha Jean Marie Moser, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Robert Zachary Brown, 28, and Leah Starr Pappajohn, 33, both of Leavenworth

Robert Dale Ashcraft, 51, and Marilyn Ann Blakley, 58, both of Wenatchee

Tyler Alexander Robertson, 26, and Makenna Kiechel Lake, 23, both of Wenatchee

Logan Kelly Jasperson, 24, and Bailey Sue Wick, 25, both of Leavenworth

Schonn Michael Ambrose, 36, and Cassandra Lynn Piper, 34, both of Wenatchee

Nicholas J. Tremmel-block, 35, and Elizabeth Laurel Ng, 32, both of Wenatchee

David Juan Zamora, 33, and Alejandrina Osuna Garcia, 27, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Diane Marquez Malcolm, 57, and Randy Joe Noland, 59,  both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

