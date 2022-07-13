Chelan County
Eddie Chaves, 32, and Karla Deyanira Lopez Brizuela, 34, both of Quincy
John Arnold Spaude, 60, and Sheila Ann Ward, 52, both of Wenatchee
Daniel Thomas Osborne, 64, Peshastin, and Diane Marie Tribble, 54, East Wenatchee
Blaze Andrew Affholter, 30, and Marisa Renee Morris, 29, both of Wenatchee
Jesus Faria Torres, 43, and Elena Jane Gelb, 23, both of Wenatchee
Chad Robert Fox, 34, and Casey Marie Talley, 34, both of Wenatchee
Edgar Macario Bailon Ortiz, 30, East Wenatchee, and Sonia Cortes, 34, Wenatchee
William Michael Riedel, 35, and Amanda Christine Maxwell, 38, both of Leavenworth
Jose Rafael Castillo Reyes, 37, and Yurnellys Yuranice Torres Rodriguez, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Robin Matthew Doherty, 33, and Kalie Lynn Thompson, 31, both of Wenatchee
Riley John Bergan, 21, and Alexis Jubilee Nakhla, 20, both of Spokane
Scott Midgley Grim, 45, and Amy Colleen Clark, 48, both of Salt Lake City, Utah
Nathan Charles Perkins, 45, East Wenatchee, and Danielle Marie Morello, 43, Wenatchee
Matthew Peter Armington, 36, and Diane Elice Landry, 34, both of Wenatchee
Mark Virgle Donaghue, 40, and Melissa Sue Brown, 35, both of Wenatchee
Caleb James Rose, 23, and Brooke Makenzie Mott, 22, both of East Wenatchee
Bryan Douglas Lopes, 40, and Cristina Espinoza Lopez, 33, both of Quincy
Edwin Jair Fonseca Martinez, 26, and Marlene Ramos Gonzalez, 27, both of Wenatchee
Jeremy Eugene Peyer, 39, and Gennevive Elisabeth Cook, 41, both of Wenatchee
Keith Michael Simpson, 39, Cashmere, and Tianna Rae Sandhop, 33, East Wenatchee
Zachary Daniel Credle, 31, and Sarah Allison Fischer, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Evan Patrick Plews, 45, and Doris Michelle Wells, 43, both of Wenatchee
Robert Leo Sauer, 70, Wenatchee, and Beneva Sue Johnson, 70, Leavenworth
Daniel James McGuiness, 36, and Pamela Elizabeth Beattie, 33, both of Monroeville, Pennsylvania
Lars Eric Hakensen, 45, and Holly Lynn Gale, 29, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Garrett Cordell Ross, 24, and Olivia Paige Smith, 22, both East Wenatchee
Shane Christopher Roetemeyer, 38, and Maegan Jesika Bridgewater, 39, both of East Wenatchee
— Jenni Rodas, World staff