Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Chelan County

Eddie Chaves, 32, and Karla Deyanira Lopez Brizuela, 34, both of Quincy

John Arnold Spaude, 60, and Sheila Ann Ward, 52, both of Wenatchee

Daniel Thomas Osborne, 64, Peshastin, and Diane Marie Tribble, 54, East Wenatchee

Blaze Andrew Affholter, 30, and Marisa Renee Morris, 29, both of Wenatchee

Jesus Faria Torres, 43, and Elena Jane Gelb, 23, both of Wenatchee

Chad Robert Fox, 34, and Casey Marie Talley, 34, both of Wenatchee

Edgar Macario Bailon Ortiz, 30, East Wenatchee, and Sonia Cortes, 34, Wenatchee

William Michael Riedel, 35, and Amanda Christine Maxwell, 38, both of Leavenworth

Jose Rafael Castillo Reyes, 37, and Yurnellys Yuranice Torres Rodriguez, 37, both of East Wenatchee

Robin Matthew Doherty, 33, and Kalie Lynn Thompson, 31, both of Wenatchee

Riley John Bergan, 21, and Alexis Jubilee Nakhla, 20, both of Spokane

Scott Midgley Grim, 45, and Amy Colleen Clark, 48, both of Salt Lake City, Utah

Nathan Charles Perkins, 45, East Wenatchee, and Danielle Marie Morello, 43, Wenatchee

Matthew Peter Armington, 36, and Diane Elice Landry, 34, both of Wenatchee

Mark Virgle Donaghue, 40, and Melissa Sue Brown, 35, both of Wenatchee

Caleb James Rose, 23, and Brooke Makenzie Mott, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Bryan Douglas Lopes, 40, and Cristina Espinoza Lopez, 33, both of Quincy

Edwin Jair Fonseca Martinez, 26, and Marlene Ramos Gonzalez, 27, both of Wenatchee

Jeremy Eugene Peyer, 39, and Gennevive Elisabeth Cook, 41, both of Wenatchee

Keith Michael Simpson, 39, Cashmere, and Tianna Rae Sandhop, 33, East Wenatchee

Zachary Daniel Credle, 31, and Sarah Allison Fischer, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Evan Patrick Plews, 45, and Doris Michelle Wells, 43, both of Wenatchee

Robert Leo Sauer, 70, Wenatchee, and Beneva Sue Johnson, 70, Leavenworth

Daniel James McGuiness, 36, and Pamela Elizabeth Beattie, 33, both of Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Lars Eric Hakensen, 45, and Holly Lynn Gale, 29, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Garrett Cordell Ross, 24, and Olivia Paige Smith, 22, both East Wenatchee

Shane Christopher Roetemeyer, 38, and Maegan Jesika Bridgewater, 39, both of East Wenatchee

— Jenni Rodas, World staff



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?