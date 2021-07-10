Chelan County
Matthew D. Van Epps, 42, Manson, and Ellen C. Keepers, 42, Chelan
Jayson I. Gahagan, 27, and Shannon R. Tucker, 26, both of East Wenatchee
Justin C. Hevly, 38, and Sarah L. Spoonemore, 44, both of East Wenatchee
Michelle J. Ruiz, 29, and Anwar A. Ramirez Polanco, 33, both of East Wenatchee
Sara E. Macias, 28, and Jessie I. Figueroa, 31, both of Wenatchee
Abigail H. Sage, 32, and Daniel C. Trovillion, 38, both of Entiat
Ann F. Dean, 62, and Kenneth P. Opsata, 62, both of Bothell
Jenna D. Eardley, 36, and Andrew J. Medlar, 37, both of Cashmere
Samuel L. Healey, 47, Wenatchee, and Jessie M. Goltz, 50, Malaga
Jacqueline B. Benegas, 19, and Erik U. Alcala-Farias, 20, both of Chelan
Rebekah T. Acton, 21, Wenatchee, and Logan R. Tingey, 21, Sugar City, Idaho
