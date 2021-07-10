Chelan County

Matthew D. Van Epps, 42, Manson, and Ellen C. Keepers, 42, Chelan

Jayson I. Gahagan, 27, and Shannon R. Tucker, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Justin C. Hevly, 38, and Sarah L. Spoonemore, 44, both of East Wenatchee

Michelle J. Ruiz, 29, and Anwar A. Ramirez Polanco, 33, both of East Wenatchee

Sara E. Macias, 28, and Jessie I. Figueroa, 31, both of Wenatchee

Abigail H. Sage, 32, and Daniel C. Trovillion, 38, both of Entiat

Ann F. Dean, 62, and Kenneth P. Opsata, 62, both of Bothell

Jenna D. Eardley, 36, and Andrew J. Medlar, 37, both of Cashmere

Samuel L. Healey, 47, Wenatchee, and Jessie M. Goltz, 50, Malaga

Jacqueline B. Benegas, 19, and Erik U. Alcala-Farias, 20, both of Chelan

Rebekah T. Acton, 21, Wenatchee, and Logan R. Tingey, 21, Sugar City, Idaho

