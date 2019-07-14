Chelan County
Michael Douglas McCardle, 26, and Karlie Renee Merrill, 25, both of Wenatchee
Brett Morris Dyer, 36, and Jessica Ann Spohnholtz, 35, both of Lake Stevens
Tyler James Shields, 33, and Isabel Cardwell Jones, 32, both of Seattle
Zachary James Baker, 31, and Megan Nicole Willis, 28, both of Wenatchee
Kevin Armando Isidro, 25, East Wenatchee, and Courtney Rhiannon Austin, 23, Bridgeport
Juan Carlos Pulido, 28, and Anita Velazquez, 29, both of Bellevue
Bradley Richard Druktenis, 69, and Heather Joy McNeill, 67, both of East Wenatchee
Steven James Tolliver, 29, and Brianne Nichol Goldsby, 21, both of Wenatchee
Giovanni Lopez, 21, and Delia Bettina Goodwill, 20, both of Rock Island
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Douglas County
John Kenneth Bush III, 25, and Rebecca Sue Mullen, 24, both of East Wenatchee
— Linda Barta, World staff