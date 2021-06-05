Chelan County

Eric James Carlin, 33, and Megan Nicole Dupuy, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Megan Michele Kelley, 40, and Lynett Corrine Robertson, 40, both of Cashmere

Stephen Christopher Robey, 40, and Michael Lee Miller, 39, both of Wenatchee

Paul Douglas Logan Jr., 21, and Megan Rose Hatch, 22, both of Leavenworth

Nathanael Luke Sullivan, 30, and Yuliya Alekseyevna Papina, 30, both of Port Orchard

Andrew Carl Nelson, 36, Wenatchee, and Nisreen Talal Al-Soodani, 25, Peshastin

Cole David Groche, 32, and Becca Breann Chambers, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Benjamin Charles Lawrence, 37, and Tanya Louise Davalos, 36, both of Leavenworth

Jacob Allen Tucker, 29, and Katherine Marilyn Salomonsen, 33, both of East Wenatchee

Gerardo Bedolla, 30, and Daysy Amaid Delgadillo, 26, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Robert Francis Babst, 73, and Lois Fern Henneigh, 73, both of East Wenatchee

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum