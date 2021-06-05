Chelan County
Eric James Carlin, 33, and Megan Nicole Dupuy, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Megan Michele Kelley, 40, and Lynett Corrine Robertson, 40, both of Cashmere
Stephen Christopher Robey, 40, and Michael Lee Miller, 39, both of Wenatchee
Paul Douglas Logan Jr., 21, and Megan Rose Hatch, 22, both of Leavenworth
Nathanael Luke Sullivan, 30, and Yuliya Alekseyevna Papina, 30, both of Port Orchard
Andrew Carl Nelson, 36, Wenatchee, and Nisreen Talal Al-Soodani, 25, Peshastin
Cole David Groche, 32, and Becca Breann Chambers, 29, both of East Wenatchee
Benjamin Charles Lawrence, 37, and Tanya Louise Davalos, 36, both of Leavenworth
Jacob Allen Tucker, 29, and Katherine Marilyn Salomonsen, 33, both of East Wenatchee
Gerardo Bedolla, 30, and Daysy Amaid Delgadillo, 26, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Robert Francis Babst, 73, and Lois Fern Henneigh, 73, both of East Wenatchee
