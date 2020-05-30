Chelan County

Nicholas Julian Hornsby, 24, Irvine, California, and Courtney Lynne Dietrich, 25, Chelan

Eythen Zachary Wood, 20, Malaga, and Elizabeth Marie Schott, 17, Rock Island

Geoffrey Wayne Reynolds, 48, and Firnichie Ann McMillan, 48, both of Wenatchee

James Earl Gallaher III, 30, and Katherine Anne Burbank, 29, both of Entiat

Matthew Joseph Grubs, 29, and Kelsee Michelle Jackson, 26, both of Spokane

Todd McClane Llewellyn, 29, and Katherine Elizabeth Virginia Evers, 28, both of West Richland

Sergio Haros Flores, 34, and Mayra G. Ponce Alvarez, 35, both of East Wenatchee

Jeron Carlas Eugene Fleming, 29, and Abeth Keyii Langu Okall, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Michael Todd Walls, 51, and Janice Kimberly Johnson, 34, both of Brewster

— Cala Flamond, World staff

