Chelan County
Nicholas Julian Hornsby, 24, Irvine, California, and Courtney Lynne Dietrich, 25, Chelan
Eythen Zachary Wood, 20, Malaga, and Elizabeth Marie Schott, 17, Rock Island
Geoffrey Wayne Reynolds, 48, and Firnichie Ann McMillan, 48, both of Wenatchee
James Earl Gallaher III, 30, and Katherine Anne Burbank, 29, both of Entiat
Matthew Joseph Grubs, 29, and Kelsee Michelle Jackson, 26, both of Spokane
Todd McClane Llewellyn, 29, and Katherine Elizabeth Virginia Evers, 28, both of West Richland
Sergio Haros Flores, 34, and Mayra G. Ponce Alvarez, 35, both of East Wenatchee
Jeron Carlas Eugene Fleming, 29, and Abeth Keyii Langu Okall, 26, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Michael Todd Walls, 51, and Janice Kimberly Johnson, 34, both of Brewster
— Cala Flamond, World staff