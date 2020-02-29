Chelan County

Sebastian Dale Oakleigh Hughes, 22, and Nakiyah Tamia Givance, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Peter Joseph Olson Vanney, 30, and Kayleen Marie Carey, 30, both of Wenatchee

Christopher Steven Lamb, 23, Wenatchee, and Haley Breanne Moore, 24, Federal Way

Matthew David Smith, 54, and Gretchen Alcayde Padinas, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Colton Bruce James, 18, and Allisynn Paige Tweedy, 19, both of East Wenatchee

Kyle John Parkhill, 25, Wenatchee, and Olivia Rose Waters, 24, East Wenatchee

Sergio Saldana Gomez, 24, and Yovana Zavala Figueroa, 25, both of Orondo

Jose Eduardo Zaragoza Gallegos, 36, Manson, and Esperanza Yadira Lopez Villanueva, 24, Chelan

Jordan Perry Sillito, 31, and Kayli Maurine Smith, 31, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Vernon Earl Breiler, 64, and Lorianna Gladys Keener, 58, both of East Wenatchee

