Chelan County
Sebastian Dale Oakleigh Hughes, 22, and Nakiyah Tamia Givance, 20, both of East Wenatchee
Peter Joseph Olson Vanney, 30, and Kayleen Marie Carey, 30, both of Wenatchee
Christopher Steven Lamb, 23, Wenatchee, and Haley Breanne Moore, 24, Federal Way
Matthew David Smith, 54, and Gretchen Alcayde Padinas, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Colton Bruce James, 18, and Allisynn Paige Tweedy, 19, both of East Wenatchee
Kyle John Parkhill, 25, Wenatchee, and Olivia Rose Waters, 24, East Wenatchee
Sergio Saldana Gomez, 24, and Yovana Zavala Figueroa, 25, both of Orondo
Jose Eduardo Zaragoza Gallegos, 36, Manson, and Esperanza Yadira Lopez Villanueva, 24, Chelan
Jordan Perry Sillito, 31, and Kayli Maurine Smith, 31, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Vernon Earl Breiler, 64, and Lorianna Gladys Keener, 58, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff