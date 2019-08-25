Chelan County
Salvador Rodriguez Camarena, 30, and Maria Estela Calvillo, 22, both of Monitor
Roy Joseph Moon, 41, and Jessica Rene Redmond, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Daniel Ramos Ramirez, 33, and Blanca Melida Avila, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Arturo Jacinto Franco Jimenez, 62, Morana Guadalupe Beltran, 55, both of East Wenatchee
Mark Steven Bash, 65, and Karen Marie Walters, 54, both of Wenatchee
Jeremy Jay Adams, 24, and Shayla Marie McGrady, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Craig Eugene Sears, 63, and Kathryn Diane Kight, 60, both of East Wenatchee
Alexander Daine Williamson, 21, and Lillikh Brienah Alizabeth Obright, 19, both of Manson
Mia Elizabeth Geurts, 35, and Lindsay Anne McHale, 28, both of Dupont
Juan Gomez Lopez, 56, and Alvertina Garcia Arroyo, 59, both of Wenatchee
Luis Alberto Correa Diaz, 31, and Laura Karina Castaneda Serrano, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Andrew James Kibler, 30, and Tabitha Darlene Harris, 31, both of Escondido, California
Wesley Ryan Chamberlain, 28, Ephrata, and Shelby Lynn Williamson, 27, Auburn
Barbara Ann Bazner, 60, and Virginia Rae Beckley, 70, both of Chelan
Joshua Caleb Jasper, 35, and Hannah Marie Pettis, 28, both of Chelan
Donald Ray Reeves, 50 and Lorena Alexis Birge, 51, both of East Wenatchee
James Glenn Moore, 52, and Rebecca Ruth Valentine, 53, both of Wenatchee
Audon Mora, 24, East Wenatchee, and Jacqueline Lemus Cortez, 23, Wenatchee
Salvador Celio Gallaga, 24, Orondo, and Quennia Sophia Calixto-Negrette, 21, Wenatchee
Matthew Walter Clubb, 41, East Wenatchee, and Kendra Ruth Leibman, 36, Poulsbo
Miguel Cuevas Campos, 49, and Elia Gaytan Gaytan, 41, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Douglas County
Kenneth Martin, 70, and Cathy M. Peppler, 70, both of East Wenatchee
Roy Austin Hinderer, 27, Waterville, and Christina Guerra-Escalera, 26, Manson
— Linda Barta, World staff